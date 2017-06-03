Retirees flock to Latin America to live an upper-class lifestyle on $1,500 a month

1:16 Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum Pause

1:21 Dos Palos women killed in car crash on Highway 59

0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital

0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull

1:54 They saw a car crash into a Merced canal. They jumped into action

1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

1:03 Jury convicts gang member of murdering Merced taxi cab driver

1:03 Solar eclipse