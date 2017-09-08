How many people has Hurricane Irma killed?

More Videos 2:10 Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims Pause 1:07 Merced DACA recipient explains why locals rallied against Trump 1:19 Xavier Stewart talks about Merced lss to Del Campo 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:47 Where will Hurricane Irma go? NOAA says it's "too soon" to tell. 2:57 Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 2:36 Terror in Brussels 0:15 Madera police arrest suspected rock-throwing vandal Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Satellite imagery shows 3 hurricanes churning in Atlantic basin Three hurricanes churned through the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf this week. Satellite imagery from NASA and the NOAA posted on Friday, September 8, showed Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia. The imagery shows as Irma overtook the Caribbean islands and started its track to Florida with Jose tracking behind it. Three hurricanes churned through the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf this week. Satellite imagery from NASA and the NOAA posted on Friday, September 8, showed Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia. The imagery shows as Irma overtook the Caribbean islands and started its track to Florida with Jose tracking behind it. NASA-NOAA via Storyful

Three hurricanes churned through the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf this week. Satellite imagery from NASA and the NOAA posted on Friday, September 8, showed Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia. The imagery shows as Irma overtook the Caribbean islands and started its track to Florida with Jose tracking behind it. NASA-NOAA via Storyful