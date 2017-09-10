Twitter
Twitter

World

Hurricane Irma drains ocean from Bahamas beach, leaves ‘sea gone dry’

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 10, 2017 10:07 AM

A viral video posted from the Bahamas show a beach devoid of water as Hurricane Irma sucks water away from shorelines.

“I am in disbelief right now... This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That's as far as they see,” wrote Twitter user @Kaydi_K.

While it looks like the prelude to a tsunami, the bizarre sight is actually a byproduct of Hurricane Irma, reports The Washington Post. Basically, the storm is so powerful that it’s changing the shape of the ocean, sucking water from its surroundings into the core of the storm.

Twitter user @deejayeasya also posted a photo showing a Bahamas beach devoid of water.

The water should return as the hurricane moves on, the paper says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video