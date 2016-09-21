House member eats Skittles at hearing to blast Donald Trump Jr.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez delivered a pointed response to a Donald Trump Jr. tweet about Syrian refugees by eating Skittles during House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday.
“I really love Skittles, because, as you see, they come orange and yellow, red and purple, all different colors, and they come altogether in a bag…kind of like a rainbow,” Gutierrez, D-Ill., said while snacking on the candy. “And every now and then I’ll get a bad Skittle, but I don’t ban them all because I get one.”
He added that politicians shouldn’t try to ban those who are “fleeing murder and rape, and human bondage and torture.”
“We shouldn’t ban them all, just like we wouldn’t ban all the Skittles because there might be one bad Skittle,” he said.
.@Skittles responded to @DonaldJTrumpJr.’s Skittle/refugee analogy https://t.co/qvBZ8rijOG pic.twitter.com/bfijoAyMKo— Fast Company (@FastCompany) September 20, 2016
Earlier this week, Trump Jr. tweeted a picture of a bowl of Skittles and asked, “If I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful?”
“That’s our Syrian refugee problem,” he tweeted.
Mars Inc., the maker of Skittles, responded to Trump Jr.’s tweet with one of its own that said, “Skittles are candy; Refugees are people.”
