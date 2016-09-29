Houston’s ‘taco trucks on every corner’ register voters

Crowds of Houstonians, wearing hard hats and business suits, gather daily at Tacos Tierra Caliente on corner of West Alabama Street for their afternoon lunch. Alongside the usual cilantro and guacamole, customers now receive a new item with an order of street tacos: voter registration forms.
In an effort to increase Latino voter participation, Mi Familia Vota, a Latino voting advocacy group, in partnership with the design firm Rigsby Hull is providing voter registration forms at a number of Houston-area taco trucks until the Texas registration deadline on October 11.
The movement was prompted by a statement made earlier this month by Marco Gutierrez, founder of the group Latinos for Trump, in an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid: “My culture is a very dominant culture, and it’s imposing and it’s causing problems. If you don’t do something about it, you’re going to have taco trucks on every corner.”
When Thomas Hull, co-owner of the Houston area design firm Rigsby Hull, heard these comments, he initially found them comical because “in Houston we literally have taco trucks on every corner.” But after researching voter turnout statistics in the state, his firm found a reason to start the registration effort.
Texas has the second largest Hispanic statewide eligible voting population in country, at about 4.8 million residents, according to a study from the Pew Research Center. But in 2012, just 39 percent of eligible Hispanic voters cast a ballot, significantly lagging behind turnout rates among eligible white Texans at 61 percent, according to a report from the polling company Latino Decisions.
To help overcome this deficit, each participating truck is equipped with blue posters reading “Regístrate Y Vota,” voter registration forms, as well as custom made pamphlets in both English and Spanish explaining step-by-step how to register.
According to Carlos Duarte, the Texas State Director for Mi Familia Vota, the effort also has a secondary purpose of changing public views on the Latino community.
“Latino immigrants and Mexican Immigrants in particular not only contribute with their gastronomy, their food, but we also contribute with our work, and we also contribute with our civic engagement,” Duarte said. “We are also trying to change the perception that the Latino community is not engaged.”
Wearing a lilac button-down shirt and stiff black tennis shoes, Maria Samano, the petite owner of Tacos Tierra Caliente, alternates between warmly greeting patrons and preparing tacos inside the rustic orange and white truck. For nearly seventeen years, Samano and her truck have combined as a commanding force on the Houston Taco Truck scene, so when she heard Gutierrez' comments, she was unfazed.
“Every person has a right to make a living. I don’t care about those comments,” Samano said in Spanish, as Duarte translated. “We came here to work and to contribute. All of us have a right to work. He’s entitled to his opinion, but I am happy for my work.”
Tila Hidalgo, owner of Tilas Tacos, also responded imperviously to the comments, saying she laughed because “There’s nothing else to do.” But given the rhetoric of the current presidential election, both owners were eager to join the effort to increase Latino voter turnout, recognizing the unique role their trucks play in the community.
“It’s important to make voter registration available to people that would not otherwise be able to have access, so this is a convenient location for people to actually register to vote,” Samano said.
When Rigsby Hull graphic designer Carmen Garza heard about the firm’s initiative, she immediately became engaged. A Mexican-American duel citizen, Garza has family members on both sides of the border, and understands from friends and family members the difficulties of navigating voter registration.
“The problem was a lot of the documents were not translated correctly into Spanish, it used a weird Spanglish terminology and a lot of stuff didn’t make sense,” Garza said of voting information resources. Garza utilized her language abilities, alongside the firm’s research and design skills, to create pamphlets with simplified instructions, including nine-steps to getting registered, early voting locations, and information on what to bring to the polling place.
Though the initiative was fueled by the comments from one of Trump’s surrogates, Hull emphasized that the effort was non-partisan, focused on registering voters of all political persuasion.
“My perspective, if we can get fire in people’s belly about being part of the process, you know, that’s a good thing,” Hull said. “We’re definitely not telling people how they should vote, and I’m not a big believer in that. But I am a big believer in being engaged.”
Garza reemphasized the non-partisan nature of this campaign, noting the desire for many of her own family members to take action and get registered to vote.
“I just want people to really go out there and vote and register, and that’s really what it’s all about at this point,” Garza said. “They can do whatever they want. It’s their voice!”
Still, many in the Latino community have been energized by Trump’s statements, according to Duarte.
“The Latino community is definitely reacting to the harsh rhetoric that is being made against immigrants and latinos,” Duarte said. “They’re afraid of what a Trump presidency would do to them.”
