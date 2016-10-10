Muslims ‘report’ drinking milkshakes, love for ‘Gremlins 2’ after Trump remarks

The second 2016 presidential debate was a doozy to get through for viewers across the country.
But, many took it in stride and showed they could still muster up a sense of humor, particularly in response to a demand GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump made:
“We have to be sure that Muslims come in and report when they see something going on... As an example, in San Bernardino, many people saw the bombs all over the apartment of the two people that killed 14 and wounded many, many people... Muslims have to report the problems when they see them,” Trump said in the debate.
(AP, among other news organizations, reported Trump’s statement to be false, that “There's no evidence that Muslims failed to report suspicious activity” in San Bernadino.)
In response to Trump’s claim, Twitter users came up with the hashtag #MuslimsReportStuff that went viral on social media.
