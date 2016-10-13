Oops. Trump, Johnson miss Alaska voter guide deadline

Don’t look for full page ads touting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Libertarian Gary Johnson in a pamphlet Alaska election officials are distributing statewide ahead of the general election.
Neither the Trump nor the Johnson campaigns submitted biographical information, campaign statements or the $300 fee to be included in the book by the Aug. 30 deadline. The pamphlet does feature such pages for Democrat Hillary Clinton, Green Party nominee Jill Stein and other minor candidates, along with other down-ticket and state races.
Trump and Johnson aren’t totally missing from the pamphlet, however. Their names do appear in a list of candidates seeking the presidency and they will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
