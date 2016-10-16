Republican headquarters in North Carolina firebombed

Hillsborough police are investigating an apparent firebombing of the Orange County Republican headquarter, an incident that one state GOP official called an act of “political terrorism.”
Police say the incident occurred when a bottle of flammable liquid was thrown through the front window of the office on Ja Max Drive.
“The office itself is a total loss,” said Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of state GOP. “The only thing important to us is that nobody was killed, and they very well could have been.”
Police said the words, “Nazi Republicans get out of town or else” were spray painted on the side of an adjacent building.
“This highly disturbing act goes far beyond vandalizing property; it willfully threatens our community’s safety via fire, and its hateful message undermines decency, respect and integrity in civic participation,” Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens said in a statement.
“I believe I speak for the overwhelming majority of people … Acts like this have no place in our community.”
The mayor said law enforcement officials are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 919-732-3975.
In the meantime, Woodhouse said he’s sending an advisory to county Republican offices across the state warning them to take extra caution.
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
