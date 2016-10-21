Florida’s Diaz-Balart to Obama on Cuba policy: prove you’re not breaking law

U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has sent President Barack Obama a half-dozen pointed questions asking him to justify his Cuba policy and prove the latest regulatory changes don’t violate U.S. law.
The Florida Republican joined Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., in a critical letter delivered to the White House Friday that accuses the administration of circumventing current law in an attempt to undermine the U.S. embargo against Cuba.
“You have made it clear that you oppose current U.S. law in regard to sanctions against the Castro Regime,” Diaz-Balart and Lankford wrote. “However, absent further action by Congress, it is imperative that your administration act in a way that is consistent with the laws passed by the American people’s representatives in Congress and signed into law by a previous president.”
Last week, the Obama administration announced a new round of regulatory changes meant to ease trade, travel and financial restrictions with Cuba. The administration has been very adamant about wanting the embargo lifted. Obama has called it a “failed policy” that has hurt instead of helped the Cuban people.
U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart
Diaz-Balart and Lankford asked Obama to answer their questions by Oct. 31. They include:
-- Please explain how your policy of weakening sanctions adheres to both the letter and the spirit of this law?
-- How many total outstanding claims are there against the Castro regime for confiscation of property from U.S. claimants?
-- Are you communicating to U.S. businesses the litigation risk involved in trafficking expropriated property in Cuba?
-- What steps is your administration taking to ensure that trademarks belonging to U.S. companies are not adversely affected, or possibly further exploited or expropriated, by your policy of allowing imports of rum and tobacco products?
