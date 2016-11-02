Black church set ablaze, graffitied with ‘Vote Trump’

5:07 White House on Clinton email investigation: Will neither defend nor criticize FBI director Pause

1:57 Trump and Clinton both tweet that the other is “unfit to be president" -- Election Rewind

1:22 Family of missing Merced girls pleads for help

2:22 Cameron Gray talks about Buhach Colony's playoff win over Los Banos

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

2:10 Merced Multicultural Art Center celebrates Dia de los Muertos

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10