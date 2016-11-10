Trump, Congress expected to ‘repeal and replace’ Obamacare, but with what?

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

3:18 Scheidt, Gilliam and Warren talk about Merced's playoff win over Beyer

6:23 Shawn and Sean Show: Predictions for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

2:48 Colfax ends Hilmar's season

9:23 The Modesto Bee's Pigskin Postgame Wrap

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

2:17 Four El Capitan High athletes celebrate signing day