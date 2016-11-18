House Speaker Paul Ryan trumps Trump in new poll

WASHINGTON House Speaker Paul Ryan is viewed more favorably by Americans than President-elect Donald Trump, according to a new Gallup Poll.
Ryan, R-Wis., is viewed positively by 48 percent of Americans, up from 44 percent in July and August, the poll said.
His numbers surpass Trump’s 42 percent favorability rating, which is last among the incoming occupants of the White House. Americans favor Trump’s wife, Melania, by 43 percent, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence by 46 percent.
Paul Ryan's Favorable Rating Edges Up to New High... https://t.co/tiWmHXA28N pic.twitter.com/hYtb42OQYA— GallupNews (@GallupNews) November 18, 2016
The poll provides heartening news for Ryan, who’s endured challenging times as speaker from a small but vocal group of rebellious conservative Republicans and blowback from within the party and some outside groups for distancing himself from Trump.
“Considering all that could have gone wrong for Ryan in recent months, the speaker’s image is stronger than at any point in Gallup’s trend,” Justin McCarthy, a Gallup analyst, wrote on the firm’s website. “He faced a primary challenge from his home district in Wisconsin; his House GOP majority was thought to be imperiled; and more recently, his chances of re-election as speaker were in question. But Ryan endured it all.”
