Democrats plan fight over Trump’s health and human services pick

Washington state Democratic Sen. Patty Murray on Tuesday promised a “rigorous vetting” of Georgia Republican Rep. Tom Price, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to become the next U.S. secretary of health and human services.
Democrats reacted strongly to the pick, noting that Price, a physician, has been among the most vocal voices in Congress to scrap the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, who’ll become the Democratic minority leader in 2017, said Trump’s selection was “like asking a fox to guard the hen house.”
Nominating Rep Price @HHSGov Sec like asking a fox to guard the hen house; risks seniors, women, people w/ disabilities' healthcare access.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 29, 2016
Murray, the No. 3 Senate Democrat and the ranking member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Democrats will conduct “a close examination of his record and vision” for the Health and Human Services Department.
“I plan to ask him detailed questions about whether he would strengthen health care for families or aim to implement the partisan, deeply harmful vision President-elect Trump campaigned on and has threatened to carry out during his presidency,” Murray said.
In a statement announcing his choice, Trump said Price “has earned a reputation for being a tireless problem solver and the go-to expert on healthcare policy.”
“He is exceptionally qualified to shepherd our commitment to repeal and replace Obamacare and bring affordable and accessible healthcare to every American,” Trump said.
