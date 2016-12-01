Georgia Sen. David Perdue to meet with President-elect Trump about ‘100-day plan’

Georgia Sen. David Perdue, a top congressional ally of President-elect Donald Trump, will travel to New York on Friday to meet with the new president at Trump Tower.
Although Perdue’s name was floated as a possible commerce secretary in the Trump administration, that job went instead to billionaire investor Wilbur Ross.
Perdue and Trump share an unusual political pedigree: both are career businessmen who had no political experience when they were elected to public office as outsiders.
“As a fellow businessman and outsider himself, Sen. Perdue was invited to Trump Tower to discuss working together to advance President-elect Trump’s 100-day plan in the Senate and changing the direction of our country,” said Perdue spokeswoman Caroline Vanvick said in a statement.
Perdue, who chaired Trump’s election campaign in Georgia, was one of the Republican president-elect’s earliest, staunchest and most vocal supporters. Because of that, he is widely viewed to be a valuable conduit between the new administration and the Senate.
In announcing the meeting on Thursday, Jason Miller, communications director for the Trump transition team, told reporters that Perdue “was a big supporter of ours on the campaign trail. He’s a fantastic ally for the president-elect.”
In fact, Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight website rated Perdue as the Senate member most like Trump himself.
Silver also rated Perdue as one of the five Senate Republicans least likely to defy Trump. The others included Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso of Wyoming, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Jeff Sessions of Alabama, Trump’s choice for Attorney General.
Perdue’s cousin, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, traveled to New York for a face-to-face meeting with Trump on Wednesday. Perdue is rumored to be under consideration for the secretary of agriculture position after serving as an adviser on Trump’s agricultural committee during the campaign.
