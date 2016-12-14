N.C. lawmakers look to curb incoming governor’s power

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 Merced residents light up neighborhood with annual Christmas display Pause 2:01 MC receiver Nih-jer Jackson on signing 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High 1:35 Nyquel Alexander on early signing 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland 1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video 0:42 Classroom lessons to help children receive Christmas gifts 3:22 John Pedozo, Merced County District 1 incumbent Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Legislators call second special session – but unclear on topics to be addressed VIDEO: House Speaker Tim Moore talks to reporters about why the legislature is calling an additional special session, which will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Video by Colin Campbell, Photo by Chris Seward newsobserver.com

“I think to be candid with you, that you will see the General Assembly look to reassert its constitutional authority in areas that may have been previously delegated to the executive branch,” House Rules Committee Chairman David Lewis told reporters earlier in the day, adding that legislators will “work to establish that we are going to continue to be a relevant party in governing this state.”

House Democratic Leader Larry Hall of Durham said Republicans were trying to “nullify the vote of the people” in electing Cooper, who defeated McCrory last month.

Cooper said on Twitter Wednesday evening that the General Assembly “should focus on higher teacher pay, better wages for working North Carolinians and repealing HB 2.”

The floodgates for all these last-minute bills opened when the GOP-controlled legislature brought the session on disaster relief to a close by approving McCrory’s request for $200 million. Legislators immediately issued a proclamation convening a new special session, the fourth of the year.

Lewis, a Dunn Republican, said some of the appointment and election board changes were prompted by Cooper’s election.

“Some of the stuff we’re doing, obviously if the election results were different, we might not be moving quite as fast on, but a lot of this stuff would have been done anyway and has been talked about for quite some time,” he said.

On the proposed Senate role in confirming Cabinet members, Lewis said: “We believe firmly that it’s important for the legislature to be able to work with and communicate with the governor and the governor’s cabinet selections.” He noted Senate confirmation hearings were held earlier in North Carolina’s history. “The framers of the constitution felt that Senate confirmation was important.”

As for reducing the number of exempt positions, he said: “We’re trying to reaffirm that our state employees are in fact professionals, but the governor and the Council of State still have the right to pick their top advisers.”

One of the most far-reaching of the bills filed in the new session Wednesday night was a Senate proposal to merge the State Board of Elections with the State Ethics Commission, among other provisions.

The independent, quasi-judicial regulatory agency would have the authority to issue subpoenas and compel witnesses to testify. It would be run by an executive director and overseen by an eight-member board, evenly divided along party lines.

The governor would be given four appointments, choosing from Republican and Democratic party nominees. Two would be chosen by the House and two by the Senate.

The bill would also change the makeup of county elections boards from the current three members – two of which belong to the party of the governor – to four-member boards with an equal partisan split.

A Senate bill would shift power from the N.C. Supreme Court that will be controlled by Democrats to the 15-member state Court of Appeals that will have a Republican majority.

The Nov. 8 election shifted the political makeup of the state Supreme Court to a 4-3 Democratic majority, while Republicans won five seats on the appeals court that is one step below the Supreme Court.

Lawmakers propose removing the right to make a constitutional challenge in a direct appeal to the state Supreme Court from Superior Court, a process approved by the Republican-led legislature while it had control of both legislative chambers, the governor’s office and a 4-3 majority on the state’s highest court.

Under the bill introduced Wednesday, any such cases would have to be first heard by all 15 members of the Court of Appeals before the state’s highest court could review the challenge.

The bill also would add state Supreme Court justices to those positions in which party affiliation will be listed on the ballot. The legislature changed the law this summer so that Republicans were listed first on the state Court of Appeals ballots with their party affiliation included.

Before the barrage of proposed legislation became public, House Speaker Tim Moore was asked about the possibility of a different change to the state Supreme Court: expanding the court by two justices who could be appointed by McCrory before he leaves, a persistent rumor that has brought protesters to the Legislative Building. He said he opposes the idea.

“I do not expect to see the court packing that people are talking about,” he said.

The court proposal that did emerge drew criticism from Anita Earls, director of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, a firm that has represented many of the challengers to the General Assembly’s election law changes since 2013.

“Instead of a court-packing bill, it appears we got a court-denial bill,” Earls said in a statement. “This proposal seems to delay Supreme Court review of cases, including those involving citizens’ constitutional rights. Unconstitutional laws could be in effect for years before the state Supreme Court would finally get the case and rule.”

Also Wednesday night, the House filed a 43-page deregulation bill that was a hodgepodge of provisions that didn’t make it into law during the regular session earlier this year.

Missing from the bill, however, were two of the most controversial deregulation provisions from the regular session: repealing the ban on discarding televisions and computers in landfills, and prohibiting skyscraping wind turbines from being erected in military flight paths.

The bill instead calls for a report on the pros and cons of allowing electronics in landfills.

A House bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Jason Saine of Lincolnton would make the state’s Department of Information Technology — currently a Cabinet agency whose leader is appointed by the governor — an independent agency. Its leader would be appointed by the lieutenant governor, currently Republican Dan Forest, with confirmation from the legislature.

The House was also scheduled to vote to appoint Andrew Heath, the governor’s budget director, to a judgeship with the state’s business courts.

Committees are scheduled to discuss the bills on Thursday, and votes are expected later that day or Friday.

Three-fifths of the legislators in both chambers signed a petition to call the special session, which began at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The petition was dated Monday, prompting objections from House Democrats that legislative leaders have known for two days that there would be a new session.

Democrats were quick to criticize the extra session, which they weren’t informed about until noon Wednesday. Most House Democrats signed a protest filed by Rep. Darren Jackson of Knightdale claiming the session violates the state constitution.

“This ain’t right,” Hall said. “You can’t make it right. The people of North Carolina aren’t being treated right. We owe them more.”

Staff writer Anne Blythe contributed.