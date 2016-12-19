Texas billionaire and GOP fundraiser considered for Mexico ambassador, report says

One of Texas’ biggest political donors might become ambassador to Mexico, the New York Post reports.
Toby Neugebauer, a 45-year-old billionaire and the son of U.S. Rep. Randy Neugebauer, R-Lubbock, is reportedly under consideration for a diplomatic post that carries extra importance after President-elect Donald Trump began his campaign by referring to some Mexicans as “rapists” and criminals and repeatedly calling for a wall to be built on the U.S.-Mexico border.
“I’ve not heard his name being brought up for that position, but admittedly on that one, I haven’t discussed that ambassadorship with the – with the team that’s working on all those,” Trump spokesman Jason Miller said of Neugebauer in a call with reporters on Monday.
Neugebauer told the Post that he understands border security and wants to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“If I am asked to do it, I would view it as an act of service,” Neugebauer said to the Post.
Beyond the border, Trump has expressed derision at the North American Free Trade Agreement, a trade pact among Canada, Mexico and the U.S.
Despite objections from other parts of the Republican Party, Texas Republicans and trade interests in the state have generally been supportive of NAFTA.
Neugebauer backed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the Republican primary and donated $10 million to a Cruz-affiliated super PAC in 2015, according to Federal Election Commission records. Nearly $9 million of that was returned to Neugebauer last May after Cruz dropped out, and the Texas billionaire switched his support to Trump.
In January, Neugebauer offered to give $1.5 million to charity if Trump and Cruz agreed to debate each other before the Iowa caucuses.
Anita Kumar contributed to this report.
