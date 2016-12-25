RNC denies it compared Trump to Jesus in Christmas message; social media has its doubts

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced Pause

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

1:13 Fire at Asian Food and Gifts in Merced

0:19 Fire in downtown Merced

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

1:22 Farmers 'fed up' with state water grab

1:29 Firefighters respond to structure fire at Asian market in downtown Merced