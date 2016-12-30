Two Texans head to Florida to interview for Cabinet position

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

1:38 Sun-Star Football Defensive Player of the Year

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High