‘Pizzagate’ supporters claim injured NBA player benched for supporting conspiracy theory

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

1:53 The annual mochitsuki at Livingston United Methodist Church

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:38 Sun-Star Football Player of the Year

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

3:48 Jimbo Fisher: Seminoles proud to be playing in the Orange Bowl game

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced