Americans are less Christian, but not so Congress

Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

Classroom lessons to help children receive Christmas gifts

Sun-Star Football Player of the Year

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

Rogue One: 'A Star Wars Story' commercial says #CreateCourage

1:44