Megyn Kelly leaving Fox for NBC

Star Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly will leave that network to join NBC, the network and her publicist has confirmed.
Kelly was rumored to be considering offers from other networks as her current Fox contract is up this year. People familiar with the negotiations told the New York Times Kelly’s new role would see her hosting a one-hour daily news program on NBC, a Sunday night news magazine show and an on-air presence during major political event coverage.
Kelly was Fox’s second-most-watched anchor, after Bill O’Reilly. She joined Fox in 2004 and began hosting The Kelly File in 2013, the popular evening show she helped create. She reportedly was set to make $15 million the final year of her contract with Fox that expires this summer, and her salary at NBC was not disclosed. It was not announced if she will finish her contract at Fox or when she will start with NBC.
The Fox anchor was known for clashing publicly with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, who personally attacked her. Kelly also accused former Fox CEO Roger Ailes of sexually harassing her. Ailes was ousted earlier this year after a string of 20 or more women who had worked under him at the network accused him of sexual harassment. He went on to serve as an informal campaign advisor to Trump.
