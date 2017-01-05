Rex Tillerson impressed Democratic senator during Capitol Hill meetings

1:26 Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire Pause

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:38 Sun-Star Football Player of the Year

1:24 Bill to increase water storage in Merced

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado