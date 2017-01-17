Some advice for those grappling with getting rid of Obamacare

Merced Symphony performs for 3,000 children

Make-A-Wish Foundation grants Merced teen's wish to meet "Weird Al" Yankovic

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:26