Washington state sues Trump over immigration order

3:07 Golden Valley holds off Pitman Pause

0:58 Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise'

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.