Watch these Republican spoilers, who are starting to block Trump in Congress

When President Donald Trump swept into office in January, he was accompanied by a GOP-controlled Congress to smooth the legislative path for his first two years. But in the first few weeks of his term, a few members of his own party have emerged as spoilers during his Cabinet’s confirmation process and in his administration’s early policy battles.
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina
Status: Re-elected 2016
Constituency: South Carolina, a red state, voted for Trump in 2016.
Opposed: Scott spoke out against fast food CEO Andrew Puzder’s nomination after it emerged that Puzder had hired an undocumented housekeeper and his ex-wife had described allegations of domestic abuse in disguise on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” Scott was among four senators who publicly aired concerns with Puzder, who withdrew his nomination Wednesday.
Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia
Status: Re-elected 2016
Constituency: Georgia, a red state, voted for Trump in 2016.
Opposed: Isakson joined senators in voicing concerns about Puzder’s nomination, forcing him to withdraw. In a statement after Puzder’s withdrawal, Isakson said simply, “I respect Mr. Puzder's decision.”
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine
Status: Re-elected 2014
Constituency: Maine, a blue state, voted for Clinton in 2016. Collins is the only Republican senator representing any state in New England.
Opposed: Collins opposed both Puzder and education secretary Betsy DeVos, whose confirmation vote led to a tie in the Senate that had to be broken by Vice President Mike Pence.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
Status: Re-elected 2016
Constituency: Alaska, a red state, voted for Trump in 2016.
Opposed: Murkowski joined Collins in voting against the confirmation of DeVos as education secretary, though the tie was broken in DeVos’ favor. She also opposed Puzder’s nomination as labor secretary before he withdrew from consideration.
Sen. John McCain of Arizona
Status: Re-elected 2016
Constituency: Arizona, a red state, voted for Trump in 2016.
Opposed: McCain announced Wednesday that he would oppose the confirmation of Mick Mulvaney, a congressman from South Carolina, over Mulvaney’s support of defense spending cuts.
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky
Status: Re-elected 2016
Constituency: Kentucky, a red state, voted for Trump in 2016.
Opposed: Paul voted with Democrats against repealing Obamacare shortly before Trump’s inauguration, saying “I won’t vote for a terrible budget just to repeal Obamacare,” Paul said shortly before the vote.
Comments