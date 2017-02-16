Trump names Alexander Acosta of Miami as labor secretary, first Hispanic in Cabinet

Miami native and law school dean R. Alexander Acosta has been chosen by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Department of Labor.
Acosta, 48, is a former member of the National Labor Relations Board, a graduate of Harvard College and a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. He also is dean of Florida International University’s School of Law, a position he has held since 2009, according to his biography on the school’s website.
Trump made the announcement at the White House, only a day after fast-food executive Andrew Puzder ended his bid for the post. Puzder withdrew after coming under intense attack from Democrats and a growing number of Senate Republicans made it clear they were not prepared to vote for him. Puzder’s troubles included his hiring of an undocumented worker as his housekeeper.
Acosta wasn’t present, suggesting Trump decided on his new nominee so quickly that Acosta didn’t have enough time to make it to Washington.
Acosta, who is Cuban-American, would be the only Hispanic on Trump's Cabinet, and the third Cuban-American Cabinet secretary in history, after Mel Martinez and Carlos Gutierrez. Acosta's full name is Rene Alexander Acosta; he goes by Alex and lives in Coral Gables.
“He has had a tremendous career,” Trump said. “He will be a tremendous secretary of labor.”
Acosta, who served as South Florida's top federal prosecutor during the second term of the Bush administration before joining FIU's faculty, not only boasts stellar conservative credentials but is recognized as a political pragmatist.
As U.S. attorney, Acosta was at first relatively unknown because after graduating from Gulliver Preparatory School in the Miami area, he went to college and then law school at Harvard University. In the Bush administration, he served on the National Labor Relations Board and then rose through the Justice Department to become head of the civil rights section.
Acosta, the only son of Cuban immigrants, gradually reconnected with Miami and cultivated strong relationships in the legal and law enforcement community to build up the U.S. attorney's office in his image. During his tenure, the South Florida office was known for prosecuting major drug trafficking, terrorism and fraud cases, including obtaining a conviction of super-GOP lobbyist Jack Abramoff in the notorious Sun Cruz casino case.
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said he knows Acosta well and called him “a phenomenal choice.”
“Whether it was his distinguished service as U.S. attorney in Florida’s Southern District or as dean of Florida International University’s school of law, Alex has succeeded in all endeavors he has taken on, and managing the Department of Labor will be no different,” Rubio said in a statement.
And Michael S. Pasano, a former federal prosecutor and white-collar trial attorney in Miami for the firm of Carlton Fields, said of Acosta: “super smart guy, great background, great education, he was a very good U.S. attorney.” He recalled Acosta’s work to prosecute human trafficking and his emphasis on tackling organized crime: “The guy is a straight shooter, smart. I never thought of him as political.”
Acosta’s nomination will now go to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., a member of the committee, was leaving a Senate lunch when asked for his thoughts on the new nominee. His response: "Not much. We'll have to wait and see."
Wade Henderson, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, said the Senate needs to conduct “a thorough review” of Acosta, especially after Puzder’s withdrawal.
“The American people deserve someone who will look out for their interests, and not just for the interests of corporations,” he said.
Praise for Acosta’s nomination poured in from South Florida on Thursday, with Miami’s three Republican members in Congress — U.S. Reps. Carlos Curbelo, Mario Diaz-Balart and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen — extolling his experience and personality.
“He is a man of great principle, integrity, and courage, and I am confident he will do an excellent job serving our nation,” Diaz-Balart said in a statement released even before Trump formally nominated Acosta.
In late 2013, Acosta became chairman of troubled U.S. Century Bank, despite not having worked in the financial industry since a stint as an investment banker before law school, according to his official biography. The Doral-based financial institution nearly went under during the recession because of bad loans and received $50.2 million from the Troubled Asset Relief Program, the largest taxpayer bailout for a bank in Florida. It has still not repaid $37.2 million to the government, according to a bailout scorecard compiled by ProPublica.
But since taking over, Acosta has led the bank — one of the largest Hispanic-owned banks in Florida — through a positive period that has seen it hit several important milestones.
After two failed attempts at finding new investors — a mandate imposed on the bank by federal regulators— U.S. Century closed a $65 million recapitalization deal with two Northeastern financial firms in 2015. Later that year, Acosta poached TotalBank president and CEO Luis de la Aguilera to run U.S. Century. (That hire led to a now settled lawsuit from Miami-based TotalBank claiming de la Aguilera had taken company secrets and clients with him.)
In 2016, federal regulators lifted a consent order that had placed the bank under their supervision. Private banking analysis firm Bauer Financial also upgraded U.S. Century to a three-star rating out of five, meaning it is no longer considered “problematic."
And in January, U.S. Century announced that in 2016 the bank turned its first year-end profit since 2008, a year after reporting annual losses of $5.8 million.
South Florida banking consultant Ken Thomas praised Acosta for “righting the ship” and called him a quiet and thoughtful leader who listens to subordinates and differing points of view.
“The most important thing he accomplished is that the bank is still around,” said Thomas, who did consulting work for the bank before Acosta took over but not since. “They came very close to failing. Now, they’re making money again. It shows that if you have the right people in leadership, anything is possible.”
McClatchy reporters Matthew Schofield and Kevin G. Hall contributed from Washington. Miami Herald reporters Patricia Mazzei and Nicholas Nehamas contributed from Miami.
