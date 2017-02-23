You could be arrested in Arizona just for planning a protest

0:34 Woman killed in Winton Pause

0:25 Merced firefighters train for water rescues

0:50 Turlock's Almond Tree Restaurant goes up in flames

2:53 Jeremy Redwine and Jared Pazin on Merced's playoff win

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits