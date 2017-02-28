Trump said to be open to a legal pathway for many undocumented immigrants

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting Pause

2:57 UC Merced rallies past Benedictine

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:43 Merced Elementary Students Participate in Signing Day

3:15 UC Merced wins another Cal Pac title