In Democratic reply, former Kentucky governor says Trump would ‘rip’ away healthcare

1:18 Weaver Performing Arts presents "The Wizard of Oz" Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

2:39 Steamboat hunters pry clues from wreck beneath soybean field

3:31 The buried steamship Malta believed to be found