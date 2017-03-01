FISA Section 702: Is warrantless surveillance national security or a hit to privacy?

1:18 Weaver Performing Arts presents "The Wizard of Oz" Pause

1:48 Merced firefighter video shows response to Cyclist trapped under truck

3:26 Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final

1:29 Snow survey through the years: 1958-2017

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt