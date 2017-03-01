Why Trump’s victims’ rights plan drew boos during Tuesday night’s speech

1:18 Weaver Performing Arts presents "The Wizard of Oz" Pause

1:48 Merced firefighter video shows response to Cyclist trapped under truck

0:31 Gustine police issue video of ‘scammer’ claiming to work for PG&E

1:29 Snow survey through the years: 1958-2017

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

3:26 Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California