So who inside the Trump team doesn't have ties to Russia?

1:18 Weaver Performing Arts presents "The Wizard of Oz" Pause

1:16 Abducted child found by Ceres Police

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday

1:07 Tim McGraw talks about writing 'Keep Your Eyes on Me'

0:31 Gustine police issue video of ‘scammer’ claiming to work for PG&E

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

4:58 University of California, Merced students gather to protest President-elect Donald Trump