Democrats’ 2018 plan: More bluster, same policy

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines Pause

2:01 Merced Students Shine at Science Fair

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car

1:24 The best beer is the one that's shared

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California