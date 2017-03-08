Congressman’s effort to move nuclear waste out of S.C. is a tough sell

0:13 Sewage spill closes MLK offramp Pause

0:43 Three people killed in Merced County crash

0:51 Police investigating video that appears to show Dos Palos school employee assaulting two students

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:01 Merced students bond with puppies

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado