Neil Gorsuch on abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade: ‘It’s been repeatedly reaffirmed’

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says Pause

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

4:04 Trump's 'America First' budget cuts funding for UN and after school programs

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland