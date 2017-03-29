Trump’s infrastructure plan is caught in a White House turf war

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness Pause

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

4:58 University of California, Merced students gather to protest President-elect Donald Trump

0:45 University of California, Merced students march in protest of President-elect Donald Trump

0:42 Law entorcement officials speak against Prop 57

3:22 John Pedozo, Merced County District 1 incumbent

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

3:37 Rodrigo Espinoza, Merced County District 1 candidate