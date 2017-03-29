Infrastructure won’t be the big item Trump can check off as an early win

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness Pause

1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

0:17 Raw video: Injury wreck in Turlock

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt