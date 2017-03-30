Senate panel backs Acosta as labor secretary despite Democratic opposition

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced Pause

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

1:30 Family of five makes former Oakdale church home

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:59 Old church building in Oakdale on the move, awaits conversion

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'