Trump vows to ‘fight’ Freedom Caucus in 2018 midterms. Caucus members fire back.

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced Pause

1:07 Watch Merced firefighters train to save people from burning buildings

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

1:03 Hillary Clinton takes on Trump administration, rebukes Spicer during California speech