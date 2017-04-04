Trump drops some hints of his $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:03 Pacheco State Park educates visitors on seasonal flora during annual Wildflower Day Pause

1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

0:54 Adult football player seriously injured

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:11 Lions, sea lions and cheetahs watch California Classic at Fresno Chaffee Zoo