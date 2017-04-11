White House hints Russia knew about Syria chemical weapons attack in advance

White House officials hinted Tuesday that they believe Russia may have had “foreknowledge” of the recent Syrian use of chemical weapons and expressed concerns that Syria might – even now – be planning other, similar attacks.
Senior White House officials, who conducted a briefing on the attack on the condition of anonymity, described “with a high level of confidence” that Syrian warplanes dropped “at least one munition” with a Sarin gas warhead on the town of Khan Sheikhoun during the morning of April 4, killing about 86 people.
It’s in no state’s interests that any actor use chemical weapons
a senior White House official
Even so, at almost the same time the officials gave the briefing, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said there is “no consensus” that Russia had advance knowledge of the gas attack.
While Syria has denied using chemical weapons, and Russia has suggested the attack was a conventional Syrian bomb that struck a terrorist weapon’s cache, the White House officials said that they were declassifying a significant amount of U.S. intelligence to show that the weapon was, in fact, Sarin gas, and that it was delivered in a bomb dropped from a jet that took off from the Shayrat air base, controlled by the Syrian government.
Shayrat is the same base that was targeted last week after President Donald Trump ordered 59 Tomahawk missiles fired in retaliation for the chemical attack.
One of the White House officials, when asked if the Russians knew about the plans for a chemical attack before it happened, said “we do think it’s a question worth asking the Russians.” Another noted how closely the Russian and Syrian militaries have been integrated in their years of working together, and even on the Shayrat air base, and asked “how is it possible” the Russians “did not have fore-knowledge?”
One of the officials said that, since 2013, the Syrian government had been accused of more than 200 chemical weapons attacks. “We believe many are credible,” the official said.
The officials said that the point of the missile attack on the air base had been to deter future chemical attacks.
An official said “We take very seriously the possibility that Syria might have other agents elsewhere preparing” similar attacks.
And another added: “It’s in no state’s interests that any actor use chemical weapons,” one of the officials said.
