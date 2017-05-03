Tribes who lobbied for Utah monument now under review say Trump team is ignoring them

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Jackie Garza on Merced's playoff-clinching win Pause 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 0:16 Firefighter resuscitates cat rescued from apartment blaze 0:37 Cyclist struck by vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk' 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red-rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status. Brittany Peterson McClatchy