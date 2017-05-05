Trump’s forbidden love: Single-payer health care

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 Fire officials warn against tall weeds, fire hazards Pause 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots 2:07 Jackie Garza on Merced's playoff-clinching win 1:26 Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 2:23 Has a Black president changed America? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In President Donald Trump's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York Thursday, Trump praised Australia's government-funded universal heath-care system. Moments after applauding his party's work to pass a new health-care bill that estimates said would leave millions uninsured. The White House