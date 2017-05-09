Firing of FBI director James Comey throws Russia probe into chaos

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:24 Bystanders pull small children from car after rollover crash on Highway 99 in Merced Pause 1:22 Merced's cowboy sheriff feeds 30 stranded cows 0:40 Meter maid to the rescue in Merced 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots 1:39 Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 1:04 Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday defended the decision to notify Congress days before the 2016 presidential election about opening a new investigation related to Hillary Clinton's emails. C-SPAN