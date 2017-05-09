Trump fires FBI director James Comey – throwing Russia probe into chaos

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 Meter maid to the rescue in Merced Pause 1:39 Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 1:04 Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots 2:56 Teen helps save Miami-Dade officer injured in crash 1:45 Sen. Whitehouse asks Director Comey why Flynn info was delayed two days 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

At a senate hearing on May 3, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D - R.I.) asked FBI Director Comey why the information gathered by the FBI's questioning of former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn took two days to reach the White House. C-Span