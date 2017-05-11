House committee was seeking classified documents from Comey when he was fired

3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County Pause

1:49 Merced High School holds ceremony for college-bound seniors

0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation

1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case

1:22 Merced's cowboy sheriff feeds 30 stranded cows

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:05 Davis Greenwood on Stone Ridge's historic win

0:39 One person dead after being hit by train in Merced