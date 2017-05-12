Who can defeat Donald Trump? Wary Republicans scan the Democratic field

0:36 Body found in canal in Merced County Pause

1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case

0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation

3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County

0:15 An SUV rolled over in south Merced

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

4:18 Tearful mom shares ObamaCare story after being kicked out of congressman's office

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt