Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian foreign minister, ambassador, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:23 Car crashes on the way to family Mother Day's celebration. No major injuries reported, police say Pause 0:52 UC Merced mother to graduate on Mother's Day 1:54 Brunno's back home thanks to South Florida pet detective 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 2:44 Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 0:36 Body found in canal in Merced County 1:43 Stanislaus County Sheriff’s grieving yet again Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy