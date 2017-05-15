Activists confront Republican lawmakers hundreds of miles from home

Grass-roots activists in Sarasota, Fla., protest at a fundraiser for California Rep. Darryl Issa on May 7, 2017. Issa doesn’t represent them, but at the request of some of his constituents in the San Diego area, they showed up with signs and noisemakers. Some of the protesters arrived by kayak, while others met Issa, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and other attendees in front of the waterfront home where the fundraiser took place. Jayne Lemli Courtesy of Jayne Lemli