Israel was source of secret intelligence that Trump gave to Russians, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots Pause 0:51 Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 1:26 Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 0:36 Body found in canal in Merced County 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said on Tuesday that the president didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from. He didn't deny that Trump had discussed information deemed classified, but said that the information shared with the Russians was "wholly appropriate" and available through "open-source reporting." AP

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said on Tuesday that the president didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from. He didn't deny that Trump had discussed information deemed classified, but said that the information shared with the Russians was "wholly appropriate" and available through "open-source reporting." AP